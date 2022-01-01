Go
Toast

Yumilicious - Snider Plaza

Come in and enjoy!

6706 Snider Plaza

No reviews yet

Location

6706 Snider Plaza

University Park TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dive Coastal

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Stix Asian Street Food

No reviews yet

From Laos with Love...
Our Asian-inspired recipes are made
with influences from all across the globe.

Maria Andree Boutique Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy best fresh Burgers, Jumbo wings, Seafood, Chicken, Salads and more!!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston