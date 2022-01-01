Yumilicious - Snider Plaza
Come in and enjoy!
6706 Snider Plaza
Location
6706 Snider Plaza
University Park TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dive Coastal
Come in and enjoy!
Red Stix Asian Street Food
From Laos with Love...
Our Asian-inspired recipes are made
with influences from all across the globe.
Maria Andree Boutique Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
Come in and enjoy best fresh Burgers, Jumbo wings, Seafood, Chicken, Salads and more!!!