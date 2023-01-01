Go
Banner picView gallery

Yumm Yumm Wagon - 166 Crull St

Open today 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

16127 US Route 52

West Portsmouth, OH 45663

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

16127 US Route 52, West Portsmouth OH 45663

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Donut Distillery - Portsmouth
orange starNo Reviews
416 Chillicothe Street Portsmouth, OH 45662
View restaurantnext
Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant - New Boston
orange starNo Reviews
4623 Gallia Street New Boston, OH 45662
View restaurantnext
Sarah's Cafe and Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
21 Robert Lucas Road Lucasville, OH 45648
View restaurantnext
Pappy's Cookin'
orange star4.5 • 262
2135 ARGILLITE RD Flatwoods, KY 41139
View restaurantnext
Taco Brothers
orange starNo Reviews
1018 Bellefonte Road Flatwoods, KY 41139
View restaurantnext
Armory Smokehouse(New) - 920 Vernon Street
orange starNo Reviews
920 Vernon Street Ironton, OH 45638
View restaurantnext
Map

More near West Portsmouth

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Barboursville

No reviews yet

Washington Court House

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Yumm Yumm Wagon - 166 Crull St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston