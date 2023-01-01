Yumm Yumm Wagon - 166 Crull St
Open today 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
16127 US Route 52, West Portsmouth OH 45663
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant - New Boston
No Reviews
4623 Gallia Street New Boston, OH 45662
View restaurant