Yummies

Yummies Food Stand serves Sandwiches & More including Gluten Free & Vegan options! Walk up to order or online & receive a Text or Email when ready!

Located at Even in The End Liquor Store, Fairplay, CO 80440.
Michael Paul Davis & Leslie Sherwood will bring you the same food & more from Namast'ay Here or There Delivery voted The Flume's 2021 People's Choice for Best Curbside Takeout Service or Delivery Service.

Popular Items

Today's Special$14.00
The Smokestack: Smoked Ham, Turkey, Beef & Gouda w/Peach BBQ on Hoagie.
The TAC$11.00
Turkey, Avocado spread, Cream Cheese, greens, tomato, red onion on toasted croissant
The Bass$13.00
Corned Beef & Pastrami, Homemade Sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 Island Dressing on Marble Rye. Turkey & Slaw options available.
Slaw$2.00
The Gosa$13.00
Shaved Southwest Seasoned Beef with Mixed Peppers & Onions, Pepperjack Cheese & Homemade Cheese Sauce on a Hoagie
The Mabel$12.00
Turkey, Pork Belly, Tomato, Cheddar on a Haystack of Chef's Greens with Angelic Honey Mustard on a Croissant
The Balboa$12.00
The Stallone with addition of Black Olives, Giardiniera, Mayo & Spicy Mustard
The Stallone$11.00
Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Capicola, Provolone, Tomato, Sliced Lettuce & Onion, Herb Mix, Oil & Vinegar on Hoagie
The Greek$12.00
Lamb Beef Meat, Homemade Tzatziki Sauce, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Mixed Greens & Feta Cheese on Warm Pita Meat is not Gluten Free
Bag of Chips$0.75
889 Steinfelt Pkwy

Fairplay CO

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
