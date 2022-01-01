Yummies Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
700 padre blvd ste k
Location
700 padre blvd ste k
South padre island TX
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 7:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 7:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 7:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 7:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 7:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Palenque Group
Casa Palenque
Dirty Al's SPI
Come in and enjoy!
Coco Beach Bar
Come in and enjoy!
The Meatball Cafe
A cozy Italian restaurant in South Padre Island that will bring you Made in House and from scratch dishes and a great atmosphere!