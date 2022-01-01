Yummies Donuts & BBQ
Bakery Cafe that also smokes BBQ. Our Sticky Pig Pulled Pork Sandwich is served on a Glazed Cinnamon Bun Donut and was made famous by Food Network Magazine.
BAGELS • BBQ • DONUTS
2001 S. Tamiami Trail • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2001 S. Tamiami Trail
Venice FL
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
