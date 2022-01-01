Go
Yum Yai Thai Takeout 280

5426 US-280

Popular Items

Tom Kra Bowl$8.00
A coconut lemongrass soup with mushroom, chili with your choice of meat and topped with cilantro.
Drunken Noodle Dinner$11.95
Sautéed spicy wide rice noodle in house-made chili paste with bell pepper, broccoli, snap beans, carrot and basil with your choice of meat.
Pineapple Curry Fried Rice$16.00
A Thai style fried rice with pineapple and a touch of curry powder with bell pepper, sweet onions, green onions, peas&carrots, raisin, cashews and a combination of shrimp and chicken.
Pork Gyoza$6.95
Your choice of pan fried or steamed vegetable dumplings with Panaeng curry sauce. 6PCS
Pad Thai Dinner$11.95
Chantaboon rice noodle in sweet tangy tamarind sauce, with your choice of meat, beans sprout, green onions, eggs served with grounded peanuts and a lime wedge on the side.
Fresh Basil Shrimp Roll$6.95
Rice noodles, shrimp, basil, carrot, cilantro, and lettuce in rice paper served with our house-made peanuts sauce.
Massamun Curry dinner R)
The richest and the mildest of all curry with a hint of bay leaf, star anise, cardamom and cinnamon. Slow cooked with potato and carrots topped with avocado and cashews. Served with rice.
Fried Veg Spring roll$3.50
Crispy fried spring rolls filled with cabbage, onions, carrots, mushroom. Served with in-house sweet sour sauce
Bangkok Fried Rice$11.95
A thai style fried rice in our special house sauce with bell pepper, sweet onions, broccoli, peas and carrots with your choice of meat.
Paneang Curry dinner R)
A red curry made from red chili peppers, bay leafs and other spices. Cooked with your choice of meats, bell pepper, broccoli , peas&carrots, snap beans and basil leafs. Served with rice
5426 US-280

Birmingham AL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
