Go
Toast

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON

Yum Yum is our take on Japanese noodle bowls, Southeast Asian street-food and other Asian specialties. We want to delight our guests with a dining destination that unites fresh healthful food with fast service for an affordable price! We always try to keep things fresh by changing our menu according to the seasons and keeping flavors at their peak.
Since 2010, when we opened our first restaurant in Woodstock, NY, we have strived to create a vibe that is fun, hip and whimsical—a place where everyone can feel at home and enjoy tasty food alongside well-crafted beverages.

275 Fair Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pad Thai w/ Peanuts$12.00
Flat rice noodle stir-fry w/ vegetables, egg, peanuts, cilantro, sprouts, and lime. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan. **Marinade for beef, chicken, and pork belly always contains fish sauce.
Bibimbap$14.50
Korean rice dish w/ choice of protein, kimchi, pickled vegetables, steamed vegetables, sunny side up egg, sprouts, and scallions. Includes bibimbap sauce and side soup. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
Pork Dumplings$9.00
Six dumplings (wheat wrapper) filled w/ braised pork, scallions, sambal chili sauce, tamari, and sesame oil. Includes sweet sesame-soy chili sauce.
Set(s) of Utensils
NEED UTENSILS? CLICK HERE. If no selection is made, you will NOT receive utensils or napkins. ADJUST QUANTITY for # of SETS NEEDED.
Steamed Buns w/ Pickles$10.00
Two soft steamed wheat buns (contains milk) w/ choice of protein, barbecue sauce, pickles, and scallions. *Option to make vegetarian.
Noodle Bowl$15.50
Noodle soup w/ choice of protein, mixed vegetables, scallions, mushrooms, and boiled egg. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
Veggie Dumplings$9.00
Six dumplings (wheat wrapper) filled w/ carrot, cabbage, bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, ginger, garlic, and sesame oil. Includes sweet chili dipping sauce. Vegan.
Fair Street Special$8.00
Choice of chicken or tofu in Thai basil chili sauce w/ mixed vegetables and rice. Gluten free. *Option to make vegetarian or vegan.
Korean Tacos$10.00
Two soft corn tortillas w/ choice of protein, kimchi, gochujang mayo, cilantro, and lime. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
Raw Kale Salad$10.00
Raw kale salad w/ sesame ginger dressing and tamari roasted almonds. *Gluten free unless seitan added. *Vegan unless non-vegan protein added.
See full menu

Location

275 Fair Street

Kingston NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grainne and The Market at Grainne

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LOLA Pizza

No reviews yet

Lola is your destination for wood-fired pizza, house made pastas and seasonal vegetables in uptown Kingston. Lola features an all natural wine list, craft cocktail program as well as small batch craft beers. Lola also has the largest covered outdoor patio for year round al fresco dining.

Lunch Nightly!

No reviews yet

We butcher whole animals in house, make delicious sandwiches with everything house-made, curate a cool natural wine program, make batched margaritas & weird martinis, and come up with both vegan & meaty dinners.

The Anchor

No reviews yet

Locally owned Burger and Comfort Food Restaurant. We use natural meats and try to source an responsibly as possible.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston