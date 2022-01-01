Go
YUMZ, LLC

Come in and enjoy!

3490 S State St

Popular Items

CHIMICHANGA PLATTER$14.99
CHILE VERDE FRIES$12.99
ASADA TACO PLATTER$14.99
GIANT LOADED QUESADILLA PLATTER$16.99
This Delicious Quesadilla comes loaded with Beefless Carne Asada, Smoked Bacon Ham, Hash Brown Potato, Mozzarella Cheeze, Mexican Crema, Lettuce, Tomato slices and pickled jalapenos. Come in Hungry for this one.
CHILE VERDE SMOTHERED BURRITO$14.99
1 CARTA PASTOR STREET TACO 🌮$3.75
BIRRIA PLATTER$16.00
CRUNCHY TACO PLATTER$14.99
Corn tortilla fried to perfection, stuffed with our house machaca meat, zesty sauce, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheeze. Crunchy and cool 😎 explosion of flavors.
1 CARTA ASADA BEEFLESS STREET TACO$3.75
Carne asada meatless street taco served with onions, cilantro and taco sauce green or red. Made with soy.
1 CARTA BIRRIA QUEZA TACO$4.99
OUR SIGNATURE TACO 🌮 PAN GRILLED WITH CHEESE. GLUTEN FREE
3490 S State St

South Salt Lake UT

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
