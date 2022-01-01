YUMZ, LLC
Come in and enjoy!
3490 S State St
Popular Items
Location
3490 S State St
South Salt Lake UT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
CC Pops
9 original flavors of chocolate covered cheesecake on a stick!
Bad Ass Coffee
Handcrafted Hawaiian Coffees, Aloha atmosphere and great food
Taco Land
La Tierra Del Buen Taco
The Land Of The Good Taco
Vengan Y Disfruten
Come in and enjoy!
Tsunami Restaurant HQ/Commissary
Tsunami Headquarters and Commissary