Go
Toast

Yunnan By Potomac

Yunnan is a beautiful diverse region in southwest China, offering a variety of unique flavors and textures in its distinctive cuisine – not your typical Chinese food. The soul food of Yunnan is Mixian - delicious rice noodles - which are prepared with braised meats, rich broths and sweet, savory and spicy sauces. Mixian bowls are at the core of our menu and are complimented by a variety of unique small plates.

814 N Fairfax Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Utensils
1 Set: Chopstick, Fork, Spoon & Napkin (Utensils will not be provided unless this option is chosen)
Chicken Basil Dumpling$12.00
Minced Chicken & Basil, Chilis & Chinese Trinity, Liang Vinaigrette (Crispy Garlic, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
2 Spicy Fried Chicken Buns$12.00
9-Spice Brined Chicken Thigh, Pickled Red Onion, Chili Oil Whipped Tofu, Spring Onion & Cilantro Slaw
Grandma Parou$16.00
Chicken Bone Broth, Poached Chicken, Carrot, Napa Cabbage, Purple Cabbage, Pickled Mustard Greens, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
Little Pot$16.00
Pork Bone Broth, Minced Pork, Carrot, Garlic Chives, Spinach, Pickled Mustard Greens, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
Liang Mixian Salad$16.00
Marinated & Pulled Chicken (Vegetarian Option: Sliced Cured Firm Tofu), Carrot, Garlic Chives, Cucumber, Pickled Daikon, Pickled Mustard Greens, Roasted Peanut, Crispy Garlic, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
Hometown Pork Dumpling$12.00
Minced Pork & Shiitake, Chinese Chives & Chinese Trinity, Liang Vinaigrette (Crispy Garlic, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
2 Crispy Pork Belly Buns$12.00
Braised Pork Belly, Steamed Lotus-Leaf Bun, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Cilantro, Sweet Soy & Chili Oil
Braised Beef Lu$18.00
Soy Braised Beef, Beef Jus, Carrot, Garlic Chives, Pickled Daikon, Mushroom, Roasted Peanut, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
Mogu Shiitake$16.00
Shiitake Mushroom Broth, Soybean Braised Mushrooms, Carrot, Spinach, Purple Cabbage, Pickled Daikon, Pickled Mustard Greens, Cured Tofu (Chili Oil, Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
See full menu

Location

814 N Fairfax Street

Alexandria VA

Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

No reviews yet

Bubble Tea | Coffee | Yagut St.
Sister to Sunday in Saigon

T.J. Stone's

No reviews yet

Celebrating American cuisine with
libations from around the world.

Cafe 44

No reviews yet

Café 44 is a stylish American eatery situated along the Waterfront in Old Town Alexandria.

St. Elmos

No reviews yet

Welcome to our All Day Cafe now in North Old Town! Serving house made and local artisan goods, soups, salads and sandwiches with Counter Culture Coffee, Bullfrog bagels, and a full craft bar!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston