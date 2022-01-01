Yunnan Kitchen
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
1721 Washington Street Unit B
Boston, MA 02118
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
1721 Washington Street Unit B, Boston MA 02118
Nearby restaurants
El Centro - Boston, MA
Come on in and enjoy!
Fomu
FoMu has been making natural, plant based ice creams and desserts from scratch in Boston for the last 10 years!
Our desserts are hand made with real ingredients and are sure to please any dessert connoisseur!
Five Horses Tavern
Five Horses Tavern is conveniently located on Columbus Avenue in Boston’s historic South End. Our mission is to serve modern American comfort food, incorporating locally sourced ingredients, with many vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. Our friendly staff will make a memorable experience whether you join us for lunch, dinner or our highly acclaimed weekend brunch. Our bar offers a wide variety of craft beers from around the world, boasting 40 draft beers, 60 bottles, signature cocktails and a thoughtfully selected wine list. Guests can enjoy dining on one of the largest patios in the South End.
MIDA
MIDA is an Italian influenced neighborhood restaurant by Chef/ Owner Douglass Williams. We have two locations in Boston and Newton, MA.