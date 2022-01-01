Go
Yunnan Kitchen

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

1721 Washington Street Unit B

Boston, MA 02118

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

鸡肉炒烏冬 Chicken Stir Fried Udon$15.00
左宗鸡 General Gao's Chicken$17.50
炸春卷 Veg Spring Rolls (3pc)$7.95
干煸洋芋丝 Yunnan Potato Pancake$14.00
Crispy shredded potato pancake. Made by order.
大救驾(炒饵块) Stir Fried Rice Cake$16.00
YK best seller. Sliced rice cake wok tossed with our pickled mustard greens, minced pork, egg, & tomato.
餃子 Pork Dumplings (6pc)$8.75
葱油饼 Scallion Pancake$8.25
素炒饭 Vegetable Fried Rice$14.00
牛肉炒西蘭花 Beef with Broccoli$17.00
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1721 Washington Street Unit B, Boston MA 02118

