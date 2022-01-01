Go
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar

Creative and artistic design on modern Japanese cuisine. Craft cocktails, premium Japanese whisky and sake, accompany fresh seasonal sushi. We present our beverage and menu options with an uncompromising passion.

SUSHI

100 E California Ave

Avg 5 (76 reviews)

Popular Items

Sea Salt Edamame$5.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
Battered shrimp, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce
Miso Soup$6.00
Salmon$7.00
Salmon
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$9.00
almonds, kurozu reduction
Avocado Roll$8.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Vegan Inari Roll$13.00
Inari tofu, asparagus, mizuna, cucumber, avocado, sauteed mushrooms, vegan eel sauce
Rock Shrimp Tempura$13.00
chipotle aïoli
Kani Su$15.00
Blue crab, shiso, avocado, ponzu, masago, wrapped in cucumber
Location

100 E California Ave

Las Vegas NV

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

