Go
Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill image

Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1751 West Chicago Avenue

Chicago, IL 60622

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Tuna Poke$16.50
Hawaiian style tuna tossed in soy sauce, white onions, togarashi, green onions, sesame oil. Placed on avocado fan. R
Negi Hamachi$12.50
R/G
Sweet Potato Tempura$8.00
Topped w/ spicy mayo & sweet soy sauce.
V
Madai$4.50
Japanese red snapper.
Super White Tuna$4.50
Escolar
Unagi Roll$12.00
(Cooked eel) cucumber & sweet soy sauce.
Salmon Avocado$12.00
R/G
Love Potion No.9$20.00
Spicy Tako, scallions, avocado. Topped with seared salmon, bonito flakes, red flying fish roe, baked sweet mayo and sweet soy sauce
Zuke Sake$6.00
House marinated salmon
Ikura$7.00
Salmon roe.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm

Location

1751 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago IL 60622

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Doctor Bird's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Smoke Daddy BBQ

No reviews yet

Open since the summer of 1994, The Smoke Daddy was the first of its kind to offer barbeque and free live music seven days a week in Wicker Park. Over the years, The New York Times, National Geographic, Zagat survey, Chicago magazine, and the Chicago Social all rated "The Daddy" as "having Chicago's best barbeque". Our concept is simple: top quality barbeque, cold drinks and music in a lively atmosphere. We smoke all of our meats in house each day and take pride in offering the best ribs and pulled meats in town.

Arami

No reviews yet

The warm and charming ambience Arami provides in its eatery is matched by the contemporary Japanese cuisine it serves. Tasty starter options include the sea urchin uni shooter with wasabi tobiko, the Bluefin tuna toro tartare bite with Asian pear and caviar and the spicy octopus spring roll. Arami crafts a popular selection of ramen noodles, of the shio and shoyu variety, as well as a vast selection of fresh sashimi and nigiri pieces so you may choose your own combination. Other popular entrees include the pork cutlet tonkatsu donburi in a soy balsamic sauce, seared hotate scallops with a ponzu brown butter and the Hamachi truffle yellowtail with mushrooms.
For a sweet and artful end to your meal, try Arami's mochi assortment, which comes with red velvet, green tea, blueberry and mint chocolate chip pieces.

Seadog Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

A four-time Michelin recommended sushi and Japanese restaurant in Chicago's West Town neighborhood. This Local BYOB spot boasts a versatile menu that combines one-of -a-kind, contemporary dishes with signature creations and homemade desserts. Patio is also available when weather permitting.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston