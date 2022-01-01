Go
YWCA Tricounty Area Dignity Kitchen

A small cafe in the Human Resources Building

1430 DeKalb St

Popular Items

Coke$1.00
10oz Bowl of Soup$5.00
Butternut Squash and Roasted Apple Soup.
Crispy Chicken wrap$8.50
Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, tomato, red onions, and cheddar cheese. Add Ranch or Honey Mustard
Turkey Club$8.50
Classic Turkey Club!
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on 3 Slices of White Toast
Bacon, Egg and Cheese$5.50
Two Farm Fresh Scrambled Eggs with Bacon, and American Cheese on a Brioche Bun
Side of Fries$3.50
Side of Fresh Hot fries!!!
Homemade chocolate chip cookie$1.00
large scratch made chewy chocolate chip cookie
Soup and Sandwich Special$9.50
Butternut Squash and Roasted Apple Soup served with Balsamic Dried Cherry Chicken Salad on a Croissant
Diet Coke$1.00
Classic Cheeseburger$8.50
6oz Beef Patty with Cheese on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
Location

Norristown PA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
