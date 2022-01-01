YWCA Tricounty Area Dignity Kitchen
A small cafe in the Human Resources Building
1430 DeKalb St
Norristown PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
