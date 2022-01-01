Yxta Cocina Mexicana

Flying Embers Brewery & Social Club

No reviews yet

Local LA Taproom, Brewery and Social Club specializing in Hard Kombucha, Experimental Beer, and Hard Seltzers. A space for artists collaboration, live music and immersive art.

At Flying Embers LA Tap Room we understand times are harder than usual. We want to welcome you and your closest. Come by and enjoy our outdoor seating with a large projector playing local games and classic films along with great music in the background. Let's stay safe and enjoy the ushering of society back into its norms.

Est. in 2016. Flying Embers was born in Ojai, CA during a massive wildfire that threatened our homes and our brewery. We donate a portion of our proceeds to firefighter and first responders out of respect for their service to our community.

