Go
Toast

Z Bar and Grill

Enjoy savory tasty cuisine in a modern ambiance mixed with signature drinks or a nice cold brew.

127 Vickie Lynn Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pulled Pork Pizza$12.00
Smoked tender pork topped with pickled red onions and BBQ sauce
Supercrisp fries$5.00
Coke$3.00
Bourbon Burger$15.00
Beef patty basted in our signature bourbon sauce served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, red onions, parmesan cheese, croutons and toasted Focaccia bread
Loaded fries$7.00
Chicken Alfredo$19.00
Fettuccine with our creamy Alfredo sauce topped with grilled blackened chicken.
Nearly Famous Bone-In Wings$11.00
Available Sauces: BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Bourbon Glazed, Latin Sizzle, Honey Mustard, Singapore Orange Blaze, Gochujang, Asian Fire, Buffalo, Fire in the Hole
Dry Rubs: Lemon Pepper, Blackened, Old Bay, Jamaican Jerk, Jalapeño, Sriracha
Fresh Baked Arabic Bread$8.00
Served with our house-made hummus
See full menu

Location

127 Vickie Lynn Lane

Saint Robert MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Z Bar New Concept

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pappos Pizzeria - St Robert MO

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Glassico Sushi

No reviews yet

Specializing in signature sashimi plates and poke bowls

Route 66 Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston