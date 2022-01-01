Go
Toast

Zanzibar Express (Z Express)

Zanzibar Soul Fusion Presents Z Express. Serving All Your Favorites For Those On The Go.

1400 E. 105th

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BBQ Salmon 6oz$16.00
served with your choice of 2 sides
Veggie Soul Rolls$9.50
Add a side for $2.50
Turkey Chop$13.00
1 Grilled Chop smothered in gravy and onions served with your choice of 2 sides
Jerk Wing Dings$10.00
Add a side for $2.50
Jerk Chicken Breast$12.00
served with your choice of two sides
Purple Rain$5.00
Soul Rolls$10.50
Add a side for $2.50
Honey Glazed Fried Chicken 2pc$13.00
Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Jolly Rancher$5.00
Catfish Fingers$9.50
Add a side for $2.50
See full menu

Location

1400 E. 105th

Cleveland OH

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sittoo's

No reviews yet

Traditional Lebanese food is awaiting you at Sittoo’s Pita & Salads. Settle in to a family room atmosphere to relax and enjoy your meal. And of course, second helpings are always encouraged.

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

Lotus Lounge 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston