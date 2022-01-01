Go
Northern Italian in Rye since 2002.

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

60 Purchase St • $$

Avg 5 (1766 reviews)

Popular Items

Garganelle with Italian Sausage$25.00
Italian sausage - baby peas - shallots - tomato cream
Potato Gnocchi Pomodoro$20.00
Hand-made potato gnocchi - tomato basil sauce - parmesan cheese
Fried Chicken Milanese$28.00
baby arugula and tomato salad - fresh mozzarella - lemon olive oil
Chicken Scarpariello$28.00
hot cherry peppers - sausage - rosemary - lemon juice
Chicken Parmesan$28.00
with side of pasta Pomodoro
Ceasar Salad$15.00
focaccia croutons - shaved parmesan
Parmesan Crusted Halibut$38.00
chopped tomatoes - chives - white wine butter sauce - sauteed spinach
Eggplant Parmesan$19.00
oven baked eggplant - fresh mozzarella
Chopped Salad$16.00
feta cheese - red wine vinegar - fresh oregano
American Wagyu Beef Ravioli$27.00
wild mushrooms - Marsala wine - parmesan crisp
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

60 Purchase St

Rye NY

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
