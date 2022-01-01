Go
Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe

PASTA • NOODLES

19 S Dubuque St • $

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)

Popular Items

z'alfredo$6.19
fettuccine noodles smothered with our creamy alfredo sauce, sprinkled with romano cheese and fresh italian parsley
z'pesto$6.19
bowtie pasta sauteed with our basil & pine nut pesto sauce, fresh tomatoes and a hint of cream, decorated with romano cheese
make it a pesto pomodro! add a burst of authentic italian flavor with a splash of our homemade marinara
z'buffalo mac$8.59
transform the original with buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, carrots and green onions, smothered in our classic cheese sauce and topped with crispy fried onions
z'marinara$6.19
hearty penne pasta smothered in homemade marinara dressed with romano cheese and fresh italian parsley
z'teriyaki
broccoli, carrots, green onions and mushrooms lie on a bed of cilantro-lime rice draped our teriyaki sauce
z'spicy peanut$6.19
rice stick noodles broccoli, carrots, cabbage and roasted peanuts sauteed in our spicy peanut sauce and topped with cilantro
z'udon$6.19
udon noodles stir-fried with broccoli, mushrooms and carrots in our spicy chili-garlic sauce, topped with cilantro
z'thai stir-fry
broccoli, carrots, snap peas and roasted peanuts sauteed in our spicy peanut sauce over a bed of cilantro-lime rice
z'mac n cheese$6.19
curly cavitappi pasta smothered in our trademark blend of melted cheeses, finished with cheddar jack cheese
Fountain$2.49
Choose your beverage!
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

19 S Dubuque St

Iowa City IA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
