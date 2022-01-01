Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe
Come be a noodler with us!
PASTA • NOODLES
19 S Dubuque St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
19 S Dubuque St
Iowa City IA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
GO by Citizens
Come in and enjoy!
Donnelly's Pub - IC
Come in and enjoy!
Roxxy Iowa City
Come in and enjoy!
Perez Family Tacos
Quick service tacos in a relaxed atmosphere, with a margarita garden, in the heart of Iowa City.