Z Pub & Diner

Open 11am - 9pm Mon-Thurs and 8am - 9pm Fri-Sun for dine-in, carryout pickup and curbside pickup...................................................................................................................................................................................................................... For Curbside Pickup, choose "Pickup" for your order and pull your car to the front door. We'll bring your food out!

GRILL

2580 Constitution Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1307 reviews)

Popular Items

Chippewa Cheesesteak$10.99
Tender chopped sirloin steak with peppers, onion and provolone on a toasted hoagie roll
Z Burger$10.49
Chargrilled Angus cooked to your liking, served with your choice of cheese on a kaiser roll
Chicken Wrap$9.99
Crunchy fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, and a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Chicken Salad$11.99
Chargrilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, fries and provolone over mixed greens
Cod Sandwich$10.99
Hand breaded with panko, fried till golden and served with tartar or cocktail sauce
Extra Condiment
Gyro$8.99
Authentic spit roasted gyro meat on a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce
Jacked Up$11.99
Our signature Angus burger topped with candied jalapenos, bacon, fried onion straws and pepper jack cheese sauce
Filet Tip Salad$15.48
Gyro Salad$9.99
Authentic spit roasted gyro meat, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & feta over mixed greens, served with a pita
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2580 Constitution Blvd

Beaver Falls PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

