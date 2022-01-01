Dessert & Ice Cream
Z's Bubble Tea & Bingsu
Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
990 Reviews
$
22000 Ford Rd
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
22000 Ford Rd, Dearborn Heights MI 48127
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Terry Melt
Welcome to The Terry Melt!
Pelister Park The Venue
Come in and enjoy!
University of Michigan Mardigan Library
University of Michigan Dearborn Library Cafe
Sheeba Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!!