Z's Bubble Tea
#SeeYouAtZs
575 Forest Ave
Popular Items
Location
575 Forest Ave
Plymouth MI
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Omelette & Waffle Cafe
At Omelette & Waffle Café, we serve fresh & delicious breakfast & lunch dishes in a quaint & cozy setting. Every customer is like family & we truly value your feedback.
Please come in & join us!
Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria
Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria is an independent, locally-owned restaurant featuring unique Mexican street food, finely crafted cocktails made with fresh fruit juices, Mexican and Michigan craft beers, wines and a full bar. All menu items are made-to-order using fresh ingredients and with locally sourced fruits and vegetables when seasonally possible.
Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
Come on in and enjoy!
NICO & VALI Italian Eatery
The DePalma family has long held the tradition of sharing their kitchen with warm affection and large appetites. NICO & VALI, whose name was inspired by the newest generation of DePalmas - Nicola, Valentina and Liliana, will awaken your senses with Nonna's traditional recipes, warm ovens and welcoming smiles as if you were one of the family.