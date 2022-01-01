Z's Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
6309 W National ave
Location
6309 W National ave
West Allis WI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Kegel's Inn
Located in the heart of Milwaukee's West Allis neighborhood, Kegel's Inn serves up the most authentic German cuisine, where everything is made from time honored traditional family recipes. Inside you'll find a warm atmosphere, friendly service and one of the most beautiful beer halls in the country. With incredible hand painted murals, original leaded glass windows, and heavy wooden beams, one can almost hear rounds of "Du Bist Mein Herzen" reverberating in the Bierstube. Since 1924, Kegel's Inn has been the locals' go-to destination for authentic German cuisine and continues to top the charts as one of the best places to catch a Friday Fish Fry in Milwaukee.
National Pizza Pub & Grille
Come on in and enjoy!
Brewski’s Sports Club Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!!
Flour Girl and Flame
Rustic wood-fired pizza and provisions