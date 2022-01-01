Go
Za Arlington

Come in and enjoy!

138 Massachusetts Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Broccoli Specialty$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Caramelized Onion, Fresh Garlic, Little Tomato, EVOO, Four Cheeses
Old School Potato Specialty$14.50
DIced Potato, NH Smokehouse Bacon, Sweet Onion, Potato Cream, Gruyere Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Thyme, Scallion
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine Lettuce, Spanish White Anchovies, Parmesan Cheese, Red Onion, Garlicky Coutons, Lemon-Caesar Dressing (Contains Anchovy Paste)
Beet Salad$11.50
Beet, Granny Smith Apple, Red Onion, Parsley, Toasted Hazelnuts, Goat Cheese with Microgrrens and Citrus Vinaigrette
Avocado Salad$12.50
Hass Avocado, Black Bean, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddatr Cheese, Bread 'n' Butter Pickled Jalapeno, Red Pepper, Cilantro, Cumin-Lime Vinaigrette, Sour Cream, Tortilla Crunch
Cucumber Salad$12.00
Cucumber, Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Radish, Potato Salad, Feta Cheese, Fresh Oregano, Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette
Arugula Salad$11.50
Drumlin Farm's Arugula, Kimball Farm's Bosc Pear, VT Sharp Cheddar, Red Onion, Toasted Walnuts, Dry Cranberries, Black Pepper Croutons, Sherry Vinaigrette
Beef Bomb Specialty$17.00
Pastured Organic MA Ground Beef, Caramelized Onion, Mushroom, Sweet Onion, Hot Cherry Pepper, Cream Sauce (Contains Gluten), Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese
"Wild" Mushroon Specialty$17.00
"Wild" Mushroom, Caramelized Onion, Potato Cream, Gruyere Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Scallion, Thyme
Cheese Pizza$11.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar Pizza
10" Pan Pizza with Your Choice of Toppings
Location

138 Massachusetts Ave

Arlington MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
