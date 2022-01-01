Go
Za Cambridge & Evoo

Specialty Pizzas and Salads

350 3rd Street

Popular Items

Chicken Broccoli Specialty$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Caramelized Onion, Fresh Garlic, Little Tomato, EVOO, Four Cheeses
Beef Bomb Specialty$17.00
Pastured Organic MA Ground Beef, Caramelized Onion, Mushroom, Sweet Onion, Hot Cherry Pepper, Cream Sauce (Contains Gluten), Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese
Portobello Specialty$15.00
Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Goat Cheese
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar Pizza$11.50
10" Pan Pizza with Your Choice of Toppings
Wild Mushroon Specialty$16.00
Joyberry Farm's "Wild" Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Potato Cream, Gruyere Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Scallion, Thyme
Old School Potato Specialty$14.50
DIced Potato, NH Smokehouse Bacon, Sweet Onion, Potato Cream, Gruyere Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Thyme, Scallion
Avocado Salad$13.00
Hass Avocado, Black Bean, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddatr Cheese, Bread 'n' Butter Pickled Jalapeno, Red Pepper, Cilantro, Cumin-Lime Vinaigrette, Sour Cream, Tortilla Crunch
Butternut Squash Za$15.50
Roasted Kimball Farm's Butternut Squash, Caramelized Onion, Apple Butter, Sweet Onion, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Smoked Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, Fontina, Sage
Buffalo Chicken Za$15.50
Grilled Chicken, Frank's Louisiana Hot Sauce, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Sweet Onion, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Scallion
French Fries$7.00
Homemade French Fries with Carlos' Tangy Ketchup
Location

350 3rd Street

Cambridge MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
