Go
Toast

Zablong

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

23 E. 6th Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1263 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

23 E. 6th Street

Cincinnati OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shires' Cafe

No reviews yet

Casual cafe on the first floor on the City Club Apartments, serving residents, travelers, and the community, located below The View at Shires' Garden

Mita's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Galla Park Gastro

No reviews yet

Galla Park combines Modern American cuisine and vibe dining experience, with an innovative menu featuring family-style tapas, premium steaks, divine seafood selections, and more.
Looking for the perfect spot for your corporate luncheons, dinners or networking events? We have you covered! Inquires, please email info@gallapark.com

Wild Eggs

No reviews yet

Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in Louisville, KY. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston