Zachary's Chicago Pizza
Over 225 'Best Pizza' Awards. An Employee-Owned Company!
PIZZA
1853 Solano Ave. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1853 Solano Ave.
Berkeley CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Solano Ave
Come in and enjoy!
Benchmark Pizzeria
Wood-fired pizzas, housemade pastas, and Italian inspired antipasti and salads in a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere. Family-friendly and local-farm sourced!
Kamado Sushi
510-540-5000
Kamadoberkeley@gmail.com
Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen
Just tell us what you want.