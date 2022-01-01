Go
Toast

Zachary's Chicago Pizza

Over 225 'Best Pizza' Awards. An Employee-Owned Company!

PIZZA

3917 GRAND AVE • $$

Avg 4.7 (5863 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom$25.65
Our pride and joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
Small Thin BYO$13.05
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Small Stuffed BYO$19.55
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Medium Thin BYO$16.75
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Large Thin BYO$20.55
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Large Stuffed Spinach and Mushroom$35.75
Our pride and joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
Medium Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom$30.85
Our pride and joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
Medium Stuffed BYO$23.85
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Large Stuffed BYO$27.00
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Caesar Salad Entree$14.75
Romaine lettuce tossed with Zachary's Caesar dressing, croutons, and aged parmesan.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
QR Codes
Corkage Fee
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3917 GRAND AVE

Oakland CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
