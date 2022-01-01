Go
Zachary's Chicago Pizza

Over 225 'Best Pizza' Awards. An Employee-Owned Company!

PIZZA • SALADS

140 Crescent Dr • $$

Avg 4.3 (1700 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Stuffed Spinach and Mushroom$35.00
Our pride and joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
Small Thin$12.95
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Entree Caesar Salad$14.75
Romaine lettuce tossed with Zachary's Caesar dressing, croutons, and aged parmesan.
Medium Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom$30.25
Our pride and joy! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
Medium Stuffed$23.40
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Large Thin$20.00
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
3oz Ranch$1.25
Limit restrictions may apply depending on the size of your order. Thank you for your understanding.
Medium Thin$16.40
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Large Stuffed$26.35
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Small Stuffed$19.15
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
QR Codes
Corkage Fee
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

140 Crescent Dr

Pleasant Hill CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
