Zack Garvin's

Founded in 1994, we're a local restaurant in Newton, MS known for serving Certified Angus Beef®, Fried Green Tomatoes and Strawberry Butter. We look forward to serving you soon!
Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 to 1:30, Thursday through Saturday from 5:00 to 9:30

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

102 Hwy. 80 East • $$

Avg 4.5 (218 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Basket$6.95
Three hand-battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
Zack Attack
Butter, sour cream, steak, cheese, bacon, chives
Z-Club$7.95
Mounds of freshly shaved black forest ham, smoked turkey breast, crispy applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss, cheddar, honey mustard, and mayo served on sourdough or wheatberry
1/2 lb Cheeseburger$13.00
8 oz hand-formed Certified Angus Beef patty topped with cheddar and your choice of condiments on toasted sourdough, served with a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter and your choice of side
Chicken Salad$6.95
Chopped green leaf, iceberg, jack & cheddar, roma tomato, crouton
Catfish Basket$7.95
Hand-battered Heartland catfish filet served with your choice of dipping sauce
Sweet Tea
Jr. Steak$10.00
Hand-cut ribeye cooked to your desired temperature, served with your choice of side. We are not responsible for the quality of the child's ribeye when cooked above Medium.
Ribeye
8, 11, or 14 oz hand-cut Certified Angus Beef ribeye, served with a house salad, a slice of fresh bread & strawberry butter, and your choice of side
Cheeseburger$6.95
Hand-formed Certified Angus Beef patty, cheddar, ketchup, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle
102 Hwy. 80 East

Newton MS

