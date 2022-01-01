Go
Zade's Lounge

At Zade’s Lounge, we believe sophistication is a dish best served in moderation. We believe in sipping an old fashioned on polished leather while football plays on the big screen. While old friends may raise a toast with single malt, they welcome new friends with a round of cold ones. We know that life tends to get more buttoned up as it goes along, but often times its greatest joys come from undoing a button or two. So, pull up a seat, grab a drink, and order something delicious. Tonight is only as sophisticated as you make it.

22 E. Chicago Ave.

Popular Items

6 Wings$14.00
served with celery, carrots & choice and blue cheese or ranch
Drive-in "Double Smash"$16.00
cheddar, american, lotsa pickles, shredded iceberg, tomato, red onion, z sauce
12 Wings$25.00
served with celery, carrots & choice and blue cheese or ranch
Truffle Burger$22.00
6 oz. brisket blend, gruyere, truffle aioli, maitake mushrooms, garlic chips, shaved truffle, truffle parmesan fries
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
slow braised pork shoulder, slaw, guajillo bbq, crispy shallots, pickles
Cheese Curds$12.00
green goddess ranch
Zade's Burger$17.00
6 oz. brisket blend, jalapeno popper, marrownaise, onion jam, arugula, pepper jack cheese
Roasted Beets$14.00
salt roasted beets, baby kale, basil whipped chevre, marcona almonds, orange vinaigrette
Blue or Bleu$18.00
6 oz. brisket blend, gruyere, truffle aioli, maitake mushrooms, garlic chips, shaved truffle, truffle parm fries
"Everything" Wedge$15.00
iceberg wedge, bacon lardons, avocado, cherry tomato, maytag blue cheese, green goddess ranch
Naperville IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
