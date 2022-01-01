Go
Toast

Zad's

Come in and enjoy!

438 S 2nd St

No reviews yet

Location

438 S 2nd St

Milwaukee WI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FreshFin

No reviews yet

Hand-crafted, healthy, nutritious poke bowls, grain bowls, and salads!

Sweet Diner- MKE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carriage House

No reviews yet

Movida has found a Summer home! Join us at the historic Hotel Madrid building for patio dining all Summer long. The same Movida food you love, same great cocktails, with all the sangria you can enjoy. This is Summer, and now This is Movida.

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

No reviews yet

Blue Bat Kitchen finds inspiration in the energy and flavors of street food around the globe. Enjoy some of Milwaukee’s best tacos, shareable appetizers, and more in a relaxed and fun environment that pairs perfectly with Milwaukee’s very first Tequilaria.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston