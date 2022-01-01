Zag afro fusion cuisine

Nerdvana

No reviews yet

Nerdvana Frisco is an unpretentious upscale restaurant and bar focused on contemporary american dining, craft beer, local coffee and video game culture. Enjoy one of our handcrafted dishes while watching the latest e-sports tournament.Have a local craft beer while slashing through mobs at our free play setups.@nerdvana is the place to enjoy nerd passion outside the norm.

