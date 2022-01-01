Go
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114

Popular Items

EVERYTHING BAGEL$2.00
LOX & BAGEL$15.00
3 oz. of house-cured and smoked lox or house-cured gravlax, a generous schmear of cream cheese, served on a fresh toasted bagel. Classic!
BREAKFAST SANDWICH ENTREE$12.00
2 over-medium eggs on a bagel or bread with your choice of cheese and meat, served with a side of potatoes.
RUGELACH CIN/WALNUT$1.75
TURKEY CLUB$15.50
A Zaidy's favorite--made with swiss cheese and bacon, onion, lettuce, and tomato, mayo, on toasted wheat
HOT CORNED BEEF$14.50
The Classic! Zaidy's corned beef, seeded rye bread and a side dish of your choice
POTATO LATKES$12.00
3 Potato pancakes served warm with sour cream and applesauce. A Zaidy's favorite!
QUART-ZAIDY'S FAMOUS MATZO BALL SOUP$13.00
Whether you are under the weather or in perfect health, enjoy some Jewish penicillin; chicken soup with 1 matzoh ball and noodles
BOWL-ZAIDY'S FAMOUS MATZO BALL SOUP$7.00
Whether you are under the weather or in perfect health, enjoy some Jewish penicillin; chicken soup with 1 matzoh ball and noodles
REUBEN SANDWICH$16.50
Corned beef, russian dressing, swiss cheese and sauerkraut grilled on seeded rye and your choice of side
Location

600 South Holly Street Suite 114

Denver CO

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
