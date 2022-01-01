Go
Toast

Zaika

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1100 Pike St • $$

Avg 4.6 (4662 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1100 Pike St

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cortina Cafe

No reviews yet

Cortina Cafe is located on the second floor lobby in the Two Union Square building. We are two floors above Cortina Restaurant, behind the elevator banks, next to the convention center and park entrance.

Stateside

No reviews yet

WE SERVE A GLOBAL CUISINE INSPIRED
BY YEARS OF LIVING, TRAVELING
AND COOKING ABROAD

206 Burger Company

No reviews yet

The Neighborhood Burger Joint!

Taku Seattle

No reviews yet

Enjoy delicious Karaage---Japanese twice-fried chicken

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston