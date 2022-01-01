Zaitoon Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
471 troy schenectady rd. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
471 troy schenectady rd.
Latham NY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Vintage Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Bella Napoli Italian American Bakery
A classic Italian American Bakery. Family owned and operated since 1957.
Latham '76 Diner
Come on in and enjoy!
Bellini's Latham
The Bellini’s standard of Italian classics, pasta and pizza honored the original recipes of Anthony Marrello.
Since 2002, we have since expanded to the Latham area in 2014. With each location offering unique experiences within a classic yet modern setting.
We are always committed to providing the highest quality food and service in each of our current locations and as we expand to other regions.