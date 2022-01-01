Go
Zaitoon Kitchen

471 troy schenectady rd. • $$

Avg 4.5 (1427 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Kabob Naan Wraps$10.00
Cage free, halal chicken breast chunks marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.
Felafel Naan Wraps$9.50
Hand tossed chickpeas, parsley and herbs goldenly fried
Naan$1.50
Hand stretched bread.
Beef and Lamb Minced (Kofta) Rice Plate$13.50
Veggie fed, halal ground beef marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.
French Fries$3.50
Mixed in house herbs.
Chicken Kabob Salad$10.50
Cage free, halal chicken breast chunks marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.
Chicken Kabob Rice Plate$12.50
Cage free, veggie fed, halal chicken breast chunks marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH 2for1$8.50
Crispy chicken tender on a toasted brioche bun with chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce and cheese.
Extra Sauce$1.00
Falafel$6.00
Chickpeas and herbs fried to crisp.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

471 troy schenectady rd.

Latham NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

