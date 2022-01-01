Go
Toast

Zak the Baker

Traditional artisan bakery in the Wynwood Arts District of Miami, Florida. Open bakery production with breakfast and lunch cafe.

295 NW 26th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1654 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado Toast$11.00
Freshly mashed avocado served on a sourdough multigrain toast topped with crumbled feta cheese(CY), and red pepper flakes.
Contains Dairy, Wheat
Contains: wheat, dairy
Honey Challah Preorder—pick up after 10 AM$6.00
handshape braided plain challah
Tuna Melt$13.00
House tuna salad w/fresh tarragon, cranberries, and sharp cheddar cheese*, hot pressed on Sourdough Country Wheat bread. *CY
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Fish, Soy, Wheat
Pastelito Guava & Queso$2.10
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat
Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
Cheddar Cheese* Omelette, alfalfa sprouts, avocado, spicy mayo, and heirloom tomatoes, on a Brioche bun or Sourdough Multigrain.
*CY
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Soy, and Wheat
Multigrain Sourdough Loaf$6.50
Oats, Flax Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Millet
Cinnamon Roll$3.00
Pain Au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissant)$3.50
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
Contains Dairy, Eggs, Soy, and Wheat
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

295 NW 26th St

Miami FL

Sunday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

R House Wynwood

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Dantes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Usagi @ 1800

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buya - Miami

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston