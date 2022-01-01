Go
Toast

Zakary's

Come in and enjoy!

612 N Limestone St • $

Avg 5 (196 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte$3.00
A café latte, or “latte” for short, is an espresso based drink with steamed milk and micro-foam added to the coffee.
Espresso Double$2.00
The espresso (aka “short black”) is the foundation and the most important part to every espresso based drink.
Mocha$4.00
A mocha is a mix between a cappuccino and a hot chocolate. It is made by putting mixing chocolate powder with an espresso shot and then adding steamed milk and micro-foam into the beverage.
Baby Turtle (No Espresso Mocha w/Caramel)$4.00
Cappuccino$4.00
A cappuccino is similar to a latte. However the key difference between a latte and cappuccino is that a cappuccino has more foam.
Italian Soda$3.00
Homemade flavored soda with a splash of cream topped with whipped cream.
Breve$4.00
A Breve is an espresso based drink with steamed Half & Half and micro-foam added to the coffee. This coffee is much sweeter and ultimately thicker compared to an espresso due to the steamed steamed Half & Half
Macchiato$3.00
The espresso in poured on top of steamed milk leaving a dark mark on top of the milk foam (“macchiato” means “stained" or "marked” in Italian).
White Snickers
White Turtle (White Mocha and Caramel)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

612 N Limestone St

Gaffney SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BPOE Gaffney Lodge 1305

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Quik Snak

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

John's Cafe & Catering

No reviews yet

Good Food - Friendly Service

Creekside Seafood and Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Family owned and operated since 2001 specializing in seafood and steaks. We also offer home cooking and delicious sandwiches. Breakfast served Thursday Friday and Saturdays starting at 8am. ITS GRANNY GOOD!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston