Zalat Pizza

We are Pizza Zealots!

2519 N Fitzhugh Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (8657 reviews)

Popular Items

14" Pepperoni$13.99
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
14" Pepperoni Masterclass$15.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
14" Buffalo Chicken$17.99
Frank's hot sauce reduction, chicken, chives, and blue cheese ranch.
18" Zealot$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
18" Cheese$16.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
14" Cheese$12.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
14" Zealot$18.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
SriRANCHa™$0.75
Sriracha + ranch = housemade SriRANCHa™!
18" Pepperoni Masterclass$19.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
18" Pepperoni$18.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cryptocurrency
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

2519 N Fitzhugh Ave

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
