Zalat Pizza

We are Pizza Zealots!

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

4275 Legacy Drive Suite 400 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1430 reviews)

Popular Items

18" NYC$17.99
New York-style pizza, slightly greasy, with extra oregano. Choose between Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, or Half Pepperoni / Half Sausage.
14" Meatza$18.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
18" Pepperoni Masterclass$19.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
SriRANCHa™$0.75
Sriracha + ranch = housemade SriRANCHa™!
18" Cheese$16.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
14" Cheese$12.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
14" Margherita$17.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
14" Pepperoni Masterclass$15.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
18" Margherita$21.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
14" Zealot$18.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4275 Legacy Drive Suite 400

Frisco TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
