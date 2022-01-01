Zalat Pizza
Pizza Zealots!
11613 N Central Expy
Popular Items
Location
11613 N Central Expy
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Enjoy Life, Enjoy Great Asian Food!
Mattito's - Forest
Come in and enjoy!
Carver Park
Come in and enjoy!
Fat Straws 3
From our bubble teas to handcrafted mochi donuts, every sip and bite bring you sweet experiences.