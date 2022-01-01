Go
Zalat Pizza

Pizza Zealots!

11613 N Central Expy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

14" Cheese$12.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
14" Zealot$18.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
14" Margherita$17.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
Caesar Salad$6.99
Chopped romaine served with a side of Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan, and croutons.
18" Cheese$16.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
SriRANCHa™$0.75
Sriracha + ranch = housemade SriRANCHa™!
14" Pepperoni Masterclass$15.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
14" Simple Basil$15.99
All-beef pepperoni, cracked black pepper, and fresh basil.
14" Pepperoni$13.99
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
18" Pepperoni Masterclass$19.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
Location

11613 N Central Expy

Dallas TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
