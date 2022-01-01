Go
Zalat Pizza

We are Pizza Zealots!

4835 N. O'Connor Road, Suite 136

No reviews yet

Popular Items

14" Cheese$12.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
14" Margherita$17.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
14" Pepperoni$13.99
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
14" Buffalo Chicken$17.99
Frank's hot sauce reduction, chicken, chives, and blue cheese ranch.
18" Pepperoni Masterclass$19.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
SriRANCHa™$0.75
Sriracha + ranch = housemade SriRANCHa™!
18" Zealot$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
Cheesy App$9.99
Cheddar & mozzarella cheesy breadsticks with marinara, buffalo sauce and SriRANCHa™.
18" Cheese$16.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
14" Pepperoni Masterclass$15.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
Location

4835 N. O'Connor Road, Suite 136

Irving TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
