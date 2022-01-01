Go
Zalat Pizza

Pizza Zealots!

510 Gray St. Suite B2

Popular Items

Popular Items

18" Simple Basil$19.99
All-beef pepperoni, cracked black pepper, and fresh basil.
18" NYC$17.99
New York-style pizza, slightly greasy, with extra oregano. Choose between Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, or Half Pepperoni / Half Sausage.
18" Pepperoni$18.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
14" Simple Basil$15.99
All-beef pepperoni, cracked black pepper, and fresh basil.
18" Pepperoni Masterclass$19.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
14" Cheese$12.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
18" Cheese$16.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
14" Meatza$18.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
18" Meatza$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
SriRANCHa™$0.75
Sriracha + ranch = housemade SriRANCHa™!
Location

510 Gray St. Suite B2

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
