Go
Toast

Zalat Pizza

Pizza Zealots!

211 S. Akard st.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

18" NYC Cheese$23.00
Nashville Hot Chicken and Pickle Slice$5.95
Simple Basil Slice$5.00
18" Veggie$27.00
Sausage Slice$4.95
Meatza Slice$5.95
Pepperoni Masterclass Slice$5.49
NYC Cheese Slice$4.50
18" Meatza$27.00
Cheese Slice$4.49
See full menu

Location

211 S. Akard st.

Dallas TX

Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

2nd Floor - The Exchange

No reviews yet

Two Kitchens, Two Chefs, One Experience

Meso Maya

No reviews yet

A CULINARY ADVENTURE
into the fresh, bold & earthy flavors of authentic interior Mexico

Dakota's Steakhouse

No reviews yet

We believe the best steaks come from the best cut and quality. That’s why we get all of our beef fresh from renowned beef purveyors, Allen Brothers. Each cut is corn and grain fed USDA Prime steak that our chef handpicks. Each steak is aged for a minimum of 28 days for a perfectly tender, juicy bite every time.
It is our goal to give you a great meal every time you join us for lunch or dinner. We update our menu twice a year so each time you dine with us you experience fresh flavors that go with every season.

Press Waffle Co - The Exchange

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston