Go
Toast

Zalat Pizza

We are Pizza Zealots!

1551 E. Renner Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

18" Pepperoni Masterclass$20.49
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
18" Pesto Veggie$20.99
This pizza pie starts with a Tompesto sauce base, a concoction of our house made pizza sauce and pine nut-free basil pesto. It’s topped with premium mozzarella, baby spinach, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, a house blend of spices, and garnished with chives and a balsamic reduction. It’s veggie pizza - but bougie.
Marinara$0.75
Diet Coke - Can$1.50
14" Hottie$16.49
All-beef pepperoni, crushed red pepper, jalapeños, Tabasco, and Sriracha.
18" Simple Basil$20.49
All-beef pepperoni, cracked black pepper, and fresh basil.
18" NYC$17.99
New York-style pizza, slightly greasy, with extra oregano. Choose between Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, or Half Pepperoni / Half Sausage.
SriRANCHa™$0.75
Sriracha + ranch = housemade SriRANCHa™!
14" Pepperoni$14.99
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
14" Pesto Veggie$16.49
This pizza pie starts with a Tompesto sauce base, a concoction of our house made pizza sauce and pine nut-free basil pesto. It’s topped with premium mozzarella, baby spinach, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, a house blend of spices, and garnished with chives and a balsamic reduction. It’s veggie pizza - but bougie.
See full menu

Location

1551 E. Renner Rd

Richardson TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tricky Fish

No reviews yet

Happy Hour 2 pm - 6 pm, Monday - Friday

Fernando's CityLine

No reviews yet

Upscale Tex-Mex restaurant, with a touch of Mexican-style dining. Providing exceptionally delicious food, using only the freshest and finest ingredients

Cultura Taphouse

No reviews yet

Craft Beer Taphouse. Salud to the good life!

Rooster Town Wafflery

No reviews yet

Finally, something to crow about.
Breakfast and lunch 7 days a week, serving 7:30am-2:00pm.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston