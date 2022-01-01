Zalat Pizza
Pizza Zealots!
250 West 20th Street
Location
250 West 20th Street
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Harolds Taproom
Opened in 2013, Harold’s focus is on providing guests with Southern Hospitality and delicious Southern Cuisine. Our seasoned culinary team strives to use the freshest ingredients possible, doing business with numerous local and regional farmers so that our menu is fresh and seasonal.
Bacco Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Heights & Co. Bar LLC
Come in and enjoy!