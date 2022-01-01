Go
Zalat Pizza

We are Pizza Zealots!

PIZZA • SALADS

843 Foch Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (419 reviews)

Popular Items

SriRANCHa™$0.75
Sriracha + ranch = housemade SriRANCHa™!
14" Cheese$12.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
14" Pepperoni$13.99
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
14" Zealot$18.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
18" Meatza$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
14" Pepperoni Masterclass$15.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
18" Pepperoni$18.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
14" Margherita$17.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
18" Pepperoni Masterclass$19.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
18" Zealot$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

843 Foch Street

Fort Worth TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
