Zalat Pizza

We are Pizza Zealots!

4980 Belt Line Rd, Suite 180

Popular Items

18" Pepperoni$18.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
14" Margherita$17.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
Cheesy App$9.99
Cheddar & mozzarella cheesy breadsticks with marinara, buffalo sauce and SriRANCHa™.
18" Cheese$16.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
SriRANCHa™$0.75
Sriracha + ranch = housemade SriRANCHa™!
14" Pepperoni Masterclass$15.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
14" Pepperoni$13.99
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
14" Meatza$18.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
18" Pepperoni Masterclass$19.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
14" Cheese$12.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
Location

Dallas TX

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
