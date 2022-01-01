Go
Zalat Pizza

Pizza Zealots!

PIZZA

3909 W Parker Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (1033 reviews)

Popular Items

18" Crave$20.49
🎁️❤️⭐ Make-A-Wish Pizza of the Month! $1 from each order will be donated to the Make-a-Wish Foundation. ⭐❤️🎁 All-beef pepperoni, salami, cracked black pepper, and red onions.
14" OG$18.49
All-beef pepperoni, salami, cracked black pepper, and pickled giardiniera.
14" Hottie$16.49
All-beef pepperoni, crushed red pepper, jalapeños, Tabasco, and Sriracha.
14" Cheese$12.99
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
14" Elote$16.49
SriRANCHa™ base, corn, lemon pepper, Parmesan, cilantro garnish, and Valentina swirl.
14" Crave$16.49
All-beef pepperoni, salami, cracked black pepper, and red onions.
14" Margherita$18.49
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
14" Simple Basil$16.49
All-beef pepperoni, cracked black pepper, and fresh basil.
14" Pineapple Express$18.49
The Pineapple Express is sweet and heat perfection. Even people who hate pineapple on pizza LOVE our Pineapple Express! It has bacon, pineapple, crushed red pepper, jalapenos, teriyaki base with a little sesame seed and top swirl, and garnished with fresh cilantro post-bake. This may be our best pizza!
14" Meatza$19.49
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3909 W Parker Rd

Plano TX

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
