Zalta
Mediterranean
39 Caledonia St
Popular Items
Location
39 Caledonia St
Sausalito CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sushi Ran
Curbside service 5pm - 9pm - pull up to the front and we will bring your order out to you.
We will even treat you to 30% off a great bottle of wine or sake
Bump Bar
Come in and enjoy!!
Sausalito Equator
Sausalito Equator continues the community-driven mission of its forebear, the inimitable Cibo cafe. A full Equator coffee menu and delicious pastries continue to make this space the unofficial hub of Sausalito for locals and visitors alike.
Joinery
Beer Hall and Rotisserie on Sausalito's Waterfront.