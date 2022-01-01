Go
Toast

Zalta

Mediterranean

39 Caledonia St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kebab Plate$26.00
Kebab Plate – Chicken shawarma with harissa yogurt, Beef marinated in raz el hanout with green garlic tahini sauce and Pork Chorizo meatballs with tzatziki served with turmeric cumin rice
Fattoush Salad$14.00
Fattoush Salad little gem lettuce, za’atar pita chips, chick peas, tomato, Persian cucumbers, feta, mint & sumac vinaigrette
Greek Fries$9.00
Greek Fries with sumac, feta and a kopanisti feta dip
Margarita Pinsa$18.00
San Marzano Plum Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Fresh Basil
Falafel$14.00
House-made Falafel with avocado tzatziki
KoftaBurger$19.00
KoftaBurger with tzatziki, pickled onions, cucumbers, tomatoes and zhug on a focaccia bun with house-cut fries
Mezze Plate$11.00
Muhammara, Mutabal, Tzatziki, dolmas, olives, feta and Moroccan pickled vegetables served with pita
Hummus$12.00
House-made Hummus with smoked paprika and oven-roasted cherry tomatoes served with pita
Side Pita$2.50
Burrata$15.00
Burrata with pomegranate molasses roasted rhubard, pistachios, huckleberry compote and za’atar pita chips
See full menu

Location

39 Caledonia St

Sausalito CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sushi Ran

No reviews yet

Curbside service 5pm - 9pm - pull up to the front and we will bring your order out to you.
We will even treat you to 30% off a great bottle of wine or sake

Bump Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Sausalito Equator

No reviews yet

Sausalito Equator continues the community-driven mission of its forebear, the inimitable Cibo cafe. A full Equator coffee menu and delicious pastries continue to make this space the unofficial hub of Sausalito for locals and visitors alike.

Joinery

No reviews yet

Beer Hall and Rotisserie on Sausalito's Waterfront.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston