Dessert & Ice Cream
Zaltes
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
120 Reviews
$$
229 Bennett Ave
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
229 Bennett Ave, Council Bluffs IA 51503
Nearby restaurants
Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails
Come in and enjoy!
Barley's
A place where generations of friends and families eat, drink and gather together in everyday life as well as celebrate their milestone moments.
Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center
Come on in and enjoy!
C’mon Inn
One of your favorite hang out spots on the block :)♡